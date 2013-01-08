WASHINGTON (AP) — Following an election where Latinos showed their growing political influence, a coalition of groups is coordinating a gathering of top Latino entertainers at the Kennedy Center in a series of events ahead of President Barack Obama's inauguration.

Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Mario Lopez and Rita Moreno are among a group of prominent performers who will gather on Jan. 20 for "Latino Inaugural 2013: In Performance at the Kennedy Center." Details of the tribute performance were announced Tuesday.

Longoria, a co-chair of Obama's inauguration festivities, is hosting the event.

The Latino inaugural gathering is driven in part by organizers of The Futuro Fund, which helped mobilize Latino support for the Obama-Biden re-election.

The Kennedy Center is presenting the event free of charge in two of its large theaters.