LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A Las Vegas nightclub owned by "Desperate Housewives" co-star Eva Longoria is temporarily closing its doors amid financial troubles.

Longoria's Beso club within the CityCenter complex on the Las Vegas Strip closed Monday to save money.

Beso LLC bankruptcy attorney Lenard Schwartzer said Wednesday that the restaurant attached to the club will remain open because it is profitable.

He says the nightclub could eventually be renovated and reopened.

Beso LLC filed in January for bankruptcy to remain operating while reorganizing nearly $5.7 million in debt. The federal Chapter 11 filing claimed the nightspot was losing more than $76,000 per month.

Longoria owns nearly one-third of the business but is also listed as an unsecured creditor.