Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony will scour bars and nightclubs in Latin America as part of a talent search for their new TV show.

The superstar couple is preparing to launch new TV talent show "Q'Viva! The Chosen" this summer, when they will head off on a massive tour with celebrity choreographer Jamie King to find the best Latin wannabes in 21 countries.

Lopez, who is also a judge on American Idol, and her singer husband will visit secluded neighborhoods, as well as bars and nightclubs as they hunt down prospective contestants who will then be flown to Hollywood and mentored by the stars.

Lopez tells Fox News, "With this show we hope for the first time to unite all of the Latin cultures and make something that makes everybody proud. This is like me being able to really, really go, 'I am Latina, and this is who we are! Isn't it fabulous? Isn't it amazing?'... (We will travel to) places people wouldn't normally look, where all of this rich talent lives and wouldn't normally be discovered."

Anthony adds, "(We hope to be) literally guided by the (local) people, leaving no stone unturned."

Wannabes have also been invited to nominate themselves or others via YouTube and Facebook, and the show, which will be filmed in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, will culminate in a live extravaganza.