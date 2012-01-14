PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are together again — at least to promote their new project.

The stars, who split up last summer, appeared on a stage Saturday to promote a new music series they are doing together. "Q'Viva! The Chosen" premieres on Univision later this month.

Anthony reached down to offer his hand and help Lopez climb three stairs to the stage, and later admired her bling. They sat side by side on director's chairs.

They answered only two questions at a news conference. Before leaving, Lopez told a reporter that "we have a great time working together."