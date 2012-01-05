NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country legend Loretta Lynn has rescheduled her first two shows of the year to give her knee more time to heal.

The 76-year-old singer underwent total knee replacement surgery in the fall and suffered from pneumonia.

Daughter Patsy Lynn Russell tells The Associated Press that Lynn's doctor thought she needed a couple more weeks of physical therapy to return to top form. Russell says her mother has been busy rehearsing with her band and preparing for her 2012 tour.

According to Russell, Lynn said she is feeling so good, she "might even put her dancing jig back in the show."

Lynn was scheduled to perform in Ashland, Ky, and Durham, N.C., this weekend. Those shows will now take place in February and April, respectively. Lynn's next gig is Jan. 21 in Miami, Okla.

