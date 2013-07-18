Have mercy! Just weeks after John Stamos admitted to HuffPost Live that he still holds a torch to his former Full House costar Lori Loughlin (they played the married couple Uncle Jessie and Aunt Becky on the beloved '90s sitcom), the two went on a fun-filled New York City Broadway date on Wednesday, July 17.

Sharing photos via her Instagram page, Loughlin, currently married to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, wrote, "My very sexy date took me to see Pippin! Thank you John Stamos XO."

In one picture, the 48-year-old actress smiles close next to Stamos, 49. "Fun night at The Music Box theater with my dear friend John Stamos," she captioned the snapshot.

The Full House reunion wasn't quite over yet, as Loughlin posted another photo after the play with herself, Stamos, and Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the show. Calling them her "family," the mom of two daughters added, "Love you guys!"

During Stamos' interview with HuffPost Live in June, he explained that he and Loughlin never quite got together because "timing was always off."

"[We] went on a date to Disneyland before, you know, before we were both married. In real life, when we were 18, 19-years-old," he said. "We did have some off timing, but no disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say that she could be the one that got away."

He added, "She's one of my dearest friends, and that's good enough … but I really do adore her. She has a great husband and he's got a lot of money so..."

In an earlier interview, Loughlin also attributed bad timing to their missed connection. "We were great friends...and we have chemistry," she admitted. "I was actually married at the time I was doing the show and then I got divorced, and when I got divorced he met Rebecca [Romijn] and he got married. So our timing was just really off so I don't think it really even entered our minds that it would be something more."

Stamos and Romijn divorced in 2005. While he may not get to ever marry his real-life Becky, Stamos will get to have one more trip down memory lane soon. As Us Weekly reported previously, the actor is scheduled to perform with his fictional Full House band, Jesse and the Rippers, on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon on Friday, July 19.

