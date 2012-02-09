NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Losing has never felt better to The Band Perry.

The sibling trio got their first Grammy nomination last year in the best country song category for their breakout crossover hit "If I Die Young." Lady Antebellum's "Need You Now" took home the trophy, but the loss turned out to be bittersweet. It kept them eligible for the all-genre category they're nominated in this year — best new artist.

"Our fingers are crossed. Our toes are crossed. Neil's eyes are crossed," lead singer Kimberly Perry joked, referring to one of her two brothers in the band (Reid is the other one). "We're so excited to see what happens at the show."

The band's self-titled debut album has gone platinum and it spawned two No. 1 country hits: "If I Die Young" and their most recent chart topper, "All Your Life."

The band is competing for the best new artist title against top acts from other genres, including singer-rapper Nicki Minaj, dance DJ Skrillex, rapper J.Cole, and indie folk band Bon Iver.

"After we got over the initial shock that we were nominated for a Grammy at all, I think the thing we were most intrigued by was the variety of artists in the best new artist category," said Kimberly. "We're just really, really thrilled to be representing country music. We kind of feel like ambassadors for our format, and regardless of what happens, we're just so grateful to have the nomination."

Music has been a part of the band's life since they were little, and the siblings often cite their parents' diverse musical tastes —from The Rolling Stones to Loretta Lynn— for shaping their own musical sound. Neil Perry said the Grammys have always been a big part of the Perry household.

"We would gather around the TV, get food and watch it like every year. So to actually be a part of it, it's a big deal for the three of us. I'd say it ranks pretty high in the list of favorite moments of our musical career so far," said Neil.

"Our mother said she wanted to see three things from us," added Kimberly, "that we would eventually have a show in Vegas, that we would be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, and that we would have a Grammy nomination. So we can at least mark one off the list."

For now, they are trying to figure out how to stand out on the chaotic Grammy red carpet. Neil said they usually pull their looks together the night before an awards show, but it all starts with Kimberly's outfit.

"I'll pick a dress first, and they'll follow suit after that. No pun intended," said Kimberly, laughing.

The Grammys will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

——

Online: http://www.thebandperry.com

——

For the latest country music news from The Associated Press, follow http://www.twitter.com/AP—Country