"Lost" alumna Evangeline Lilly was spotted with a visible baby bump in Hawaii on Thursday, but the actress's rep had no comment on the pregnancy. It will be the first child for Lilly, 31, and boyfriend Norman Kali, who worked as a production assistant on the ABC hit.

Lilly recently spoke about how she was happy to be moving on from the show. "People are excited to try on the next chapter of their lives," she told New York Magazine. "This show is all-encompassing. We have had very little experience outside of the show during the last six years because it's just so demanding; it requires so much of us. So, it's exciting to have your freedom back, essentially."

And the Golden Globe nominee, who dated co-star Dominic Monaghan from 2004 to 2009, said that she wanted to take a hiatus from show business for a while.

