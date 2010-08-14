Psst. Hey -- wanna buy a Dharma Initiative van? How about a slightly used copy of "Watership Down"? Would a certain Jesus stick interest you?All those things and a whole bunch more will be yours for the bidding at a "Lost" auction next weekend in Santa Monica, Calif.

Here's the aforementioned Dharma van ...... which, sadly, is missing the eight-track player witnessed in "Tricia Tanaka Is Dead." Profiles in History, which is putting on the Aug. 21-22 auction, invited Zap2it to its offices Friday to preview some of the items that will be up for bid.

More than a thousand items from the show's history, ranging from signed scripts to dozens of costumes to pieces of the Oceanic 815 wreckage to Claire's squirrel baby, will be on the block. Here are a few more of the items we saw, including a Dharma field manual, some drinking glasses and an Oceanic Airlines crash report: You can also get Sawyer's (Josh Holloway) "LaFleur" jumpsuit from Season 5. And Sawyer's copy of "Watership Down," a bottle of Dharma rum and the 1977 Dharma new recruits photo featuring the time-traveling Lostaways.

We'll have more on the auction next week.