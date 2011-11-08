SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- A recently discovered video copy of a 1995 interview with Steve Jobs shows the Apple co-founder at a healthier time, not long before he rejoined and revitalized the company.

There doesn't appear to be much new in "Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview," which is being shown at Landmark theaters in 19 cities around the country starting Nov. 16. In a copy viewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday, Jobs discusses topics such as how he got interested in computers as a child, his anger at being ousted from Apple in 1985 after a clash with then-CEO John Sculley, and his irritation with competitor Microsoft Corp. — subjects that have been covered elsewhere, and extensively in Walter Isaacson's recently released "Steve Jobs: A Biography."

Jobs and co-founder Steve Wozniak started Apple in 1976 and left in 1985. Jobs returned in 1997 and is credited with rescuing Apple from dire financial straits.

The video does give a look at a healthier version of Jobs — who died in October at age 56 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer — than many people have seen in years. On camera, his face looks full and he sports a shaggy head of dark brown hair, along with his signature black mock turtleneck and rimless glasses. At the time, Jobs was running a company called NeXT Computer, which Apple bought in 1996 for its operating software.

Ten minutes of the footage originally appeared in the 1995 PBS miniseries "Triumph of the Nerds." The master tapes disappeared but an unedited VHS copy of the interview was recently found in "Triumph of the Nerds" director Paul Sen's garage. In the copy viewed Tuesday, "Triumph of the Nerds" maker Robert Cringely introduces the footage and poses questions to Jobs off camera.