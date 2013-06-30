Veteran rocker Lou Reed has been hospitalized in New York just months after undergoing a life-saving liver transplant, according to a report.

The 70-year-old was rushed to a medical center in Southampton early on Sunday morning following a call to emergency services, reports the New York Post.

Reports suggest Reed was admitted to Southampton Hospital to treat a bout of dehydration.

The Velvet Underground star underwent a liver transplant in April and made his first public appearance since the operation at an advertising industry conference in France last month.