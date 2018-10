PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Beware of improvising 6-year-old actors.

That's a warning from comic Louis C.K., who said Sunday that acting with Ursula Parker is one of the hardest parts of his job. Parker plays his young daughter on the FX show "Louie."

C.K. says Parker likes to improvise and even though he tells her not to, she does it because she knows it bugs him.

The comic joked: "I'm burning film trying to raise this kid."