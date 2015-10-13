According to a new report, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson is expecting a daughter.

"It's a girl!" a source tells InTouch magazine. "Louis' family is thrilled. They would have been happy either way, but they know he will be a great dad to a daughter because he has six sisters."

As for the mother of the boy bander's first child, Los Angeles-based stylist Briana Jungwirth, "Briana's over the moon!" enthuses the source, who adds that Louis and his baby mama's families are planning an all-pink baby shower and that the former flingers are now closer than ever.

"She's gone to London to support him while he's on tour, and Louis plans to be there for the birth," says the source. "They're trying to make things work."

It's been quite the year for the 23-year-old singer, who parted ways with his girlfriend of nearly four years, Eleanor Calder, in March. Just four months later, he shocked fans when the report that he was set to become a father first surfaced.

"It was a surprise at first, but he and Briana are very, very close friends and this has brought them even closer," a source told People magazine of the baby revelation.

Louis confirmed the report during an Aug. 4 appearance on "Good Morning America" -- "It's a very exciting time," he said of impending fatherhood.