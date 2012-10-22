Say hello to Louise Roe, the new host of NBC's smash reality competition series Fashion Star!

The 30-year-old Englishwoman replaces Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson, who stepped down in late June. (Macpherson, 48, has stayed on as executive producer.)

PHOTOS: Stars with fashion lines

"Fashion Star is a brilliant concept and such a fantastic show -- I can't wait to get started," Roe says in a statement. "This is absolutely a dream job for me and I'm thrilled to also be hosting the backstage drama for our web series and even blogging for the show. I look forward to covering it all and getting every scoop and detail!"

Roe, who previously appeared on MTV's The City, The CW's Plain Jane and E!'s Fashion Police, tells Us Weekly she's eager to get her hands "on the nation's hottest new designers and wear their pieces first! I love finding new talent on the runway."

PHOTOS: Nicol Richie's boho chic style

Fashion mentors Nicole Richie, Jessica Simpson and John Varvatos will each return for the show's second season. "Nicole has always been a style icon of mine, for years, so its hard not to want to steal her gorgeous headbands and boho dresses! She's lovely to work with," Roe gushes to Us. "Jessica is hilarious -- a lot of fun to be around and knows her stuff: anyone who builds a billion-dollar empire is worth listening too."

As for Varvatos? "He's warm, witty and opens appropriate cans of whoop-ass when his contestants could do better!" Roe raves. "And he laughs at my jokes on stage, so I love him."

VIDEO: Revist Elle Macpherson's time on Fashion Star

Roe admits it will be hard to keep her composure on the reality series. "I'm attempting not to cry. There have already been a lot of tears on the show," Glamour's fashion editor-at-large tells Us. "It's hard not to feel emotional hearing the designers' stories sometimes."

Fashion Star gives viewers the chance to purchase winning designs immediately after the show airs. Items are available at Express, Macy's and Saks Fifth Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Louise Roe Replaces Elle Macpherson as Host of NBC's Fashion Star!