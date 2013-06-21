WINNFIELD, La. (AP) — Police in north Louisiana say a 36-year-old man is accused of killing the 18-year-old rapper known as Lil Snupe in an argument that broke out during a video game at a friend's apartment.

A news release says Winnfield police got a warrant Friday to arrest Tony Holden of Winnfield in the death of the rapper, whose actual name is Addarren Ross of Jonesboro.

Ross died Thursday morning at an apartment in Winnfield. He had been shot twice in the chest.

Holden could not be reached Friday. The phone at the only listing under that name was not answered.

Ross had recently signed a recording deal with the Meek Mill's Dream Chasers label.

Police describe Holden as a convicted violent felon who should be considered armed and dangerous.