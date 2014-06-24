True Blue (and maize)! Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, will be sporting University of Michigan's primary colors this fall, as she just enrolled as a freshman at the Ann Arbor college.

The 17-year-old eldest offspring of the famed pop legend is following in her mother's footsteps, as Madonna attended the University of Michigan in the late 1970s.

Lourdes, who is the Material Girl's one daughter with ex Carlos Leon, is registered in the university's directory as a student in the undergraduate music, theatre, and dance program, in pursuit of a bachelor's degree in fine arts in musical theatre. The New York-raised teen chose to use her nickname of Lola to register for the college's communications.

Michigan native Madonna, who dropped out of the school before completing her degree to pursue her illustrious pop career, posted a photo via Instagram on Tuesday, June 24, showing some Wolverine pride. She shared a shot of The M Den, the University of Michigan's merchandise store in Ann Arbor.

"I think I'll stop in here!" Madonna captioned the photo. "#unapologeticb----"

This isn't the first time that Madonna has visited the midwest college in recent months. In November 2013, she was spotted touring the UMich campus with Lourdes. "I want my daughter to go to school there," Madonna said of UM in 2012. "I keep telling her, Ann Arbor is an awesome place." Born Madonna Ciccone, the Grammy winner attended the school on a dance scholarship, but left for New York to chase her performing dreams, where she struggled for a few years before making a name for herself.

Lourdes, who is graduating from New York's LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, recently reflected on her time in school in a blog post.

"I feel like high school graduation is something I’ve been talking about forever and now its finally here," she wrote earlier this month. "I was so excited about 'being done with school' and now that I’m actually done I’m like clammy and sweating and nervous because… WHAT?!?! Knowing that I’m going to have to wake myself up for class, and not someone banging vigorously at my door for 5 full minutes, relieves me and worries me a little. Wrapping up High School has been pretty hectic (not actually doing THAT much so idk why) and words cannot express my excitement to sit in the sun and jam [with] friends."

"So many things that have been a part of my everyday routine for the past four years now suddenly aren’t and it’s weird because so much more lies ahead – yet it feels almost empty to wrap up high school," she continued. "Of course I’ll miss the friends that I’ve made and the family that makes up the drama department, but it’s really beautiful to be able to see all of the people I dearly love and care for, people that I grew up with for four years, go on and pursue their passions, whatever they may be, and find their place."

