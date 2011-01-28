Singer-actress Demi Lovato has left rehab and returned home to Los Angeles after three months in a treatment program.

She moved out of the treatment center earlier this week and is now working to get her life back on track as she continues to receive help as an outpatient, reports TMZ.com.

A source adds to People.com, that Lovato has "completed her prescribed treatment and [is in] an outpatient program near the treatment facility. For now, she is getting back to her regular routine and spending time with her family and close friends."

The 18-year-old pulled out of the Jonas Brothers' world tour in October 2010 and checked into a medical facility to address emotional and physical issues.

It subsequently emerged that one of her backing dancers, Alex Welch, had accused the star of punching her in an altercation on a plane. A legal dispute with Welch was settled in December 2010.

Lovato spent the winter holidays under doctors' care and reached out to fans earlier this early this month to thank them for "all their love, support and prayers" during her rehab stint.

