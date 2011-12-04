Singer Demi Lovato has returned to the treatment center where she spent the holidays last year to share her story of recovery with current patients.

The "Skyscraper" singer took a three-month break from the limelight at the end of 2010 to seek help and counseling for a series of emotional issues, which had led to an eating disorder and self-harming.

Now on the road to recovery, Lovato returned to Timberline Knolls in Illinois to meet the women and girls struggling with their own issues.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she wrote, "Wow what an inspiring day... Many tears were shed and many memories were brought back at Timberline Knolls today.

"Today I went back to the treatment center I went to last year, to speak to the beautiful women fighting their inner demons... was so honored... To be able to share my story and let them know that it gets easier. Life is beautiful.... You are worthy of it."

She then urged fans and followers to "say a prayer for all of those struggling with eating disorders, self harm, mood disorders, and substance abuse."