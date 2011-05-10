Courtney Love has been linked to an actor who once played a character based on her late husband Kurt Cobain.

The Hole rocker, who was widowed when Cobain died in 1994, is rumored to be dating Michael Pitt, 30, after pictures of the pair together emerged online. The snaps, which appear to have been taken by the stars themselves, show them staring into each othe's eyes, while Love, 46, is seen affectionately ruffling Pitt's hair and stroking his face.

Pitt played a character based on the late Nirvana frontman in Gus Van Sant's 2005 movie "Last Days," a fictionalized account of Cobain's final hours.