That was fast. Less than a year after tying the knot, "Saturday Night Live" star Fred Armisen and "Mad Men" actress Elisabeth Moss are not only rumored to be kaput, but he's apparently kicked off a romance with a considerably younger co-worker.

The bespectacled funnyman, 43, whose seeming irresistibility to the opposite sex lends credence to the theory that women prefer a guy with a sense of humor over more superficial features, is now said to be spending quality time with 23-year-old "SNL" castmate Abby Elliott.

"They've known each other for a few years from being on 'SNL' together, but after the split, Fred sought comfort in Abby," a source shares with Life & Style. "They just started dating a few months ago. Fred and Abby are getting to know each other in a romantic way and taking things slowly. But they're enjoying each other's company. It's early days."

Meanwhile, a spy tells E! News that Fred, who was previously married to singer Sally Timms, and Abby, the daughter of comedian Chris Elliott, looked "very cozy" during a recent late-night dinner date in Los Angeles.

"They are dating and it all happened after he and Elisabeth split," a source explains to People magazine. "They've always been close friends on set and … they started hanging out ... It's nothing serious. It's still the early stages."

According to the mag, Armisen and Moss, 28, amicably decided to part ways in May, just seven months after their wedding, due to the usual showbiz issues: busy work schedules and the stress of a long-distance relationship.

"Elisabeth is doing great and focused on 'Mad Men' and is enjoying the single life," a friend assures L&S. "This news won't even faze her."

