Flashy frock!Rose McGowan may play a powerful witch in her new 3-D fantasy flick Conan the Barbarian, but at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles, the actress channeled a different fictitious character: a mermaid!

The 37-year-old actress stepped out onto the Regal Cinemas red carpet Thursday night clad in a sparkling, floor-length sequin gown by Blumarine. The halter-cut dress featured a color gradient that went from cerulean to chartreuse.

She paired the ombre number with a citrine cocktail ring by Neil Lane Jewelry and side-swept strands.

Although her shimmering dress was certainly a show-stopper, it's doubtful that it will be as infamous as the daring full-frontal and backside-baring ensemble she wore to the 1998 MTV VMAs with ex-beau Marilyn Manson.

At the premiere, Us Weekly asked the Italian-born beauty if she ever regretted a red carpet moment. Her answer? "Never!"

