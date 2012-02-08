Love Predictions: New Relationships

By Jon Warech

The love boat that is the Hollywood dating scene is exciting and new, but most of the relationships are just ticking time bombs. On Feb. 14, these new couples will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day together, but do they have what it takes to make it? Scroll through and find out.

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler

All Clooney's girlfriends have a shelf life, so it would take a miracle or some sort of near-death experience to lock in Clooney for good, but that shouldn't stop Keibler from trying. Once upon a time she dated guys like Geoff Stults of "She's Out of My League" fame, and she was very hush-hush about that relationship. Now that she's actually famous and dating someone out of her league, she needs to remember to stick to her old ways and stay out of the press. Good luck.