While our attentions have been focused on the troublesome reunion of Rihanna and Chris Brown, another young Hollywood couple's unhealthy relationship has spiraled out of control.

The latest issue of In Touch Weekly states that Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson are hooked on drama. As Sam deejayed at Privé nightclub in Las Vegas on March 9, Lindsay appeared out of it, a witness says, and started yet another fight with her girlfriend.

"They would argue every five minutes," the onlooker says. "I definitely heard Lindsay use the F-word." When Sam finished her gig, she ran out of the club, reportedly pausing to throw up behind a curtain, then jumped in her Porsche and sped off, leaving an irate Lindsay behind.

"Lindsay was screaming and cursing at Sam to stop," the witness adds. "She made a huge scene."

In general, Lindsay's increasingly volatile behavior has taken a toll on Sam, physically and emotionally, and her family is worried.

"They totally disapprove of Lindsay. They think she's a bad influence," an insider reveals. "They've urged Sam to get out of the relationship." But Sam ignores the advice, says the friend.

"Everyone knows she isn't happy living like this, but she won't leave Lindsay. She can't. Sam feels too guilty to leave," the pal says, "So she stays. But the relationship is completely crazy."

Yikes. Sounds like the ladies need some serious couples counseling if they plan to stay together and adopt international babies.

If not, maybe Sam should talk to Wilmer Valderrama. He seems to have gotten away from Lindsay quite easily (but maybe that's just him).