PARIS (AP)

An official at a Paris city hall says Salma Hayek married her French flame on Valentine's Day.

The official says the Mexican-born actress wed magnate Francois-Henri Pinault in a civil ceremony Saturday. The official was speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with policy.

The nuptials followed a rocky romance. The two met in Italy in 2006, announced their engagement and had a baby, Valentina Paloma, in September 2007. They broke off their engagement last year but later made up.

The 42-year-old was nominated for an Oscar in 2003 for the film "Frida," in which she produced and starred. The 46-year-old Pinault is chief executive of the French luxury group PPR.