LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skip E. Lowe, whose long-running public-access cable TV show gave him a cult following and provided inspiration for Martin Short's unctuous, often inept talk-show host Jiminy Glick, has died in Los Angeles at age 85.

Lowe's agent, Alan Eichler, says he died Monday at his apartment in Hollywood.

Although Lowe had been ill with emphysema in recent months, he continued to film his show, "Skip E. Lowe Looks at Hollywood," until two weeks ago.

It airs on cable channels in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The onetime child actor launched the program in 1978.

With no budget, Lowe struggled to attract big-name stars.

But his earnest if sometimes unprepared interview style, and his ability to get faded stars on camera, eventually gave him a devoted following.