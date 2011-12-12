Actor Rob Lowe is to expand upon his writing skills by penning a new tome about love, sex and marriage.

Earlier this year (2011), "The West Wing" star published his memoir, Stories I Only Tell My Friends, and the book went on to win critical acclaim on the New York Times bestseller list.

And now Lowe is looking to capitalize on his new-found success as an author by signing a deal with publisher Simon & Schuster for Love Life, a novel which will focus on his own experiences and observations.

Jonathan Karp, a rep for the company, released a statement which reads, "The first book proved that Rob Lowe is a great storyteller. The second book will prove that he can write about anything and continue to captivate readers."

Love Life is set for a 2013 release.