They may not always be the best of friends, but Ramona Singer would support Countess LuAnn de Lesseps becoming a mom again at age 47.

During Monday's new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the Countess told her oldest child, teenage daughter Victoria, that she's considering having a baby with her 37-year-old boyfriend, Jacques Azoulay.

"You know how much Jacques and I love each other. The two of us are thinking about the possibility of having a baby," she said. "I'm not saying it'll happen -- time and fate will tell -- but I really care about what you think about it."

At the conclusion of the scene, Victoria gave her mom her blessing -- and fellow housewife Singer is supportive, too!

"I think its wonderful that LuAnn is so in love with Jacques," Singer, 55, tells Us Weekly. "She radiates happiness." However, she adds, "Many women feel when they are dating a younger man they need to give him a child. Perhaps this is what she is feeling. I would think it would be difficult to start over with diapers and bottles etc -- being that her two children are almost adults."

"But she should do whatever makes her happy," Singer says. "Let's face it, children are always a blessing."

The Countess has two children, Victoria and son Noel, with ex-husband Count Alexendre de Lesseps. The couple divorced in 2009 after 16 years of marriage and she began dating French wine distributor Azoulay in 2010.

"My chances at this point in my life of getting pregnant are not good and I know it's not going to be easy," the reality star admitted on the Bravo show. "It's definitely not like the first time I had children. I think Fertile Myrtle has taken a little wander into the pasture."

