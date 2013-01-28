LOS ANGELES (AP) — The force isn't with the 3-D versions of the "Star Wars" prequels.

Lucasfilm said in a statement Monday that it's postponing the scheduled 3-D releases of "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack Of The Clones" and "Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" this fall to instead focus its efforts on "Star Wars: Episode VII."

The Walt Disney Co. confirmed Friday that J.J. Abrams, creator of the TV series "Lost" and director of 2009's "Star Trek" movie, will direct the seventh installment of the franchise, set for a 2014 release.

Disney bought "Star Wars" maker Lucasfilm last month for $4.06 billion.

"Episode I — The Phantom Menace" was released in 3-D last February and earned $22.4 million domestically its opening weekend.

The original prequels were released from 1999 to 2005.