LONDON (AP) — British babies born the same day as Prince William and Kate's first child will receive their own royal gift in the form of a "lucky" silver penny.

The Royal Mint announced Thursday that it has minted 2,013 silver coins bearing a shield of the Royal Arms, to be given to newborns who share their birthday with the third in line to the British throne.

Crossing the palm of a newborn baby with silver or offering a silver penny is traditionally seen as a wish for good fortune and health.

Shane Bissett, director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, said the mint wanted to share the royal milestone with "mothers and fathers across the country."

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is due to give birth in mid-July.