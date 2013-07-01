Pretty little lovers! One week after Lucy Hale confirmed to Us Weekly that she's been dating Revolution's Graham Rogers, the Pretty Little Liars star and her beau showed off their toned beach bodies in Hawaii on Sunday, June 30. Hale, 24, modeled a white bikini top and polka dot bottoms, while Rogers, 24, showed off his six-pack abs in blue and red swim trunks.

"He is such a sweetheart," Hale told Us of Rogers at New York City's Bongo Boutique June 23. "We are having a good time."

Prior to dating Rogers, Hale was in a serious relationship with The Amazing Spider-Man's Chris Zylka; her other famous ex-boyfriends include Grown Ups 2 actor David Henrie, The Cab keyboardist Alex Marshall and Honor society frontman Michael Bruno. Speaking about her past loves, Hale joked, "I've chosen some real winners! I'm all over the place." Rogers, however, is a much different story. "I'm with a really sweet guy now," she explained. "We're just having a good time."

According to Hale, she and Rogers "started out as friends" before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. "He is a good guy," she told Us of Rogers. "And I am past the bad-boy stage."

