No reason to lie: Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale confirms she's dating Revolution's Graham Rogers in the July 8 issue of Us Weekly (on newsstands Friday). "He is such a sweetheart," the actress, 24, gushed of the actor, 24, at NYC's Bongo Boutique June 23. "We are having a good time."

The new couple hardly rushed into their romance. "We started out as friends," said Hale, whose ex-boyfriends include The Amazing Spider-Man's Chris Zylka, former Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie and The Cab keyboardist Alex Marshall. "He is a good guy," she said of Rogers. "And I am past the bad-boy stage." A Hale pal adds, "She really likes him!"

When it comes to her past loves, Hale joked, "I've chosen some real winners! I'm all over the place." But as far as Rogers goes, she told Us, "I'm with a really sweet guy now. . . We're just having a good time."

Coincidentally, Hale's Pretty Little Liars character Aria is also seeing someone new: martial arts instructor Jake, played by actor Ryan Guzman. "He's so cute," she raved of her new costar. "Originally he was only supposed to be on the show two episodes, but the network just fell in love with him and kept him around."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lucy Hale Dating Graham Rogers!