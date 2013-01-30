This Pretty Little Liar isn't quite so little anymore! Lucy Hale, who shot to fame playing Aria on the ABC Family hit, recently worked with notoriously raunchy photographer Terry Richardson for a playful and provocative ad campaign for Bongo.

In the shots, the 23-year-old actress poses with a number of oversized props, including a telephone, a teddy bear, a fishbowl and a hula-hoop. Hale works her doe-eyed look in the photos, dressed in a colorful array of the junior brand's bikini tops, bright jeans and printed dresses while eyeing the camera in a very confident manner.

Richardson has previously worked with such A-list talents as Lady Gaga, Kate Upton, Lindsay Lohan and most recently, Beyonce, for GQ's February cover.

Hale, for her part, has been looking to grow up from her more tween-centric fan base and will be redirecting her career back toward her musical roots, she told Billboard magazine in an interview.

"[The album] is something I wanted to do way before Pretty Little Liars or anything," she told the magazine. Hale recently signed with Hollywood Records to produce a country album later this year. "I grew up singing, and acting sort of came up along the way. ... [Recording] is a lot of weekends, it's a lot of long nights but I'm so passionate about it ... I'm just really excited."

But though Hale was among the winners in 2003's American Juniors, a short-lived spinoff of American Idol, the Memphis-born actress still admits that she has her occasional doubts.

"It's absolutely terrifying," she told Nylon magazine's December/January issue. "You only get one album. You only get one single. You get one shot in music. But I have a million different dreams. Why can't I go out and try to achieve them all? Who are you to say I can't?"

