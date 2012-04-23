Lucy Hale proves she's just one of the boys in a sneak peak from Thursday's all-new episode of Punk'd.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 22, pulls a fast one on her unsuspecting famous friends Josh Hutcherson, 19, Vanessa Hudgens, 23, and Ian Harding, 25. But before the pranking can begin, Hale takes some advice from series creator Ashton Kutcher, 34, by shaving her face in the clip above.

PHOTOS: Get the Pretty Little Liars cast's wardrobe

"Ashton felt that the show could use a little more female sensibility," Hale explains, "so I figured, 'Why not give it a shot?'"

Hale is the fifth celebrity to host the ninth season of the MTV hidden-camera reality show: Justin Bieber, Bam Margera, Hayden Panettiere and Tyler, The Creator have each tried their hand at pranking stars like Taylor Swift, Zac Efron and Shenae Grimes.

VIDEO: Pretty Little Liars cast members reveal favorite "A" moments

Watch Hale's full Punk'd episode Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on MTV and tune in for a behind-the-scenes Punk'd special, featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive celebrity interviews, Thursday at 11 p.m. EST.

Tell Us: Are you excited to see Lucy Hale punk Josh Hutcherson, Vanessa Hudgens and Ian Harding?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lucy Hale Shaves Her Face in Hilarious Punk'd Clip