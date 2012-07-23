Lucy Hale looked red hot on the pink carpet at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif. on Sunday. To complement her bright Wes Gordon dress, the Pretty Little Liars star, 23, went for one of the most popular coifs this summer: a fun and flirty side braid.

"We wanted to do something Lucy hadn't done before, but also wanted to show off the structure of her dress," Scott Cunha, celebrity hairstylist for T3, tells Us Weekly. "Lucy decided on a messy side braid because she could still wear her hair down, because it was to one side, you could also see the structured cut-outs on the top of the dress."

Below, Cunha details how to achieve her textured 'do:

1. Blow-dry hair using a barrel brush for smoothness.

2. Add loose waves throughout with the 1.25-inch T3 SinglePass Twirl curling iron ($99, sephora.com).

3. Apply Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($19.50, oribe.com) to add volume and give hair a messy texture.

4. Leaving out a few face-framing tendrils, part hair off to the side and begin to braid, then secure with a hair elastic.

5. To give it the"undone" look, carefully pull out some of the pieces of the braid.

6. Pin back face-framing pieces to add a romantic touch to the style.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lucy Hale's Textured Side Braid: How to Get It