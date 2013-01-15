And the daring 'do award goes to….Lucy Liu! While other actresses followed the Old Hollywood glamour trend and wore their hair in smooth waves (either long and to the side or pinned-up into a faux bob), the Elementary star wore her hair in a long, striking braid.

celebrity stylist Andy LeCompte, who created the show-stopping look, tells Us Weekly how to recreate the hairstyle at home. One tip: Hair that hasn't been washed in a day or two, and thus is easier to grip, works best.

1) Prep dry hair with a small amount of Wella Professionals Velvet Amplifier style primer.2) Apply Wella Professionals Ocean Spritz hairspray to create texture.3. Create a deep side part, and french-braid down each side of the head, merging them at the bottom, slightly to the side so the braid hangs over a shoulder.4. Placing one braid over the other, flip the ends of the braids through the hole of the two braids.5. Merge the two braids into one fishtail at the bottom.6. Finish the look with hairspray.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lucy Liu's Golden Globes Hairstyle: How to Get the Look