Country artist Luke Bryan posted a video on Facebook Monday performing an epic virtual karaoke duet with Jason Derulo.

Luke recorded his part of Jason's "Want to Want Me" on the Sing! karaoke app, which allows members to hear what they'd sound like singing with their favorite artists.

Luke has become the first country artist to partner which Sing! creator Smule, and he posted his single "Kick the Dust Up" to the app Friday, the same day he released his "Kill the Lights" album.

This is not the only time the country artist has partnered up with Jason. The pair joined Florida Georgia Line at the 2014 CMT Awards to perform FGL's "This Is How We Roll" and Jason's "Talk Dirty."

