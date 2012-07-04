NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Stars are lining up for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game next week in Kansas City.

Country singer Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem and country artist Kellie Pickler will perform "God Bless America" during the 7th inning stretch.

Before the game, "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips is planning a special on-field performance of his song "Home." A tribute will play during the song that highlights tornado recovery efforts in nearby Joplin, Mo., and Tuscaloosa, Ala. Habitat for Humanity is building nine new homes for low-income families in those areas.

All three performances as well as the All-Star Game will air Tuesday on Fox.

The night before, Missouri-native David Cook will sing the national anthem before the Home Run Derby. It will air on ESPN along with a previously announced on-field performance from Zac Brown Band.

