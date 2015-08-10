As celebrity splits dominate the headlines this summer, Luke Bryan is opening up about how he keeps his relationship going strong.

"We're really, really blessed," the country superstar says of his marriage to college sweetheart Caroline Boyer, with whom he tied the knot in December 2006.

Bryan caught up with ET on Friday at a live performance in New York City, presented and live-streamed globally by Citi. Amid a whirlwind press tour away from home, the 39-year-old said that maintaining their own hobbies is key to a lasting marriage.

"We both have our things that we love to do," he said.

But more importantly, they both know when it's time to re-connect.

"We can tell when we need a night off or [to] go grab a hotel room somewhere, go on a fun date night or something," he revealed. "We stay pretty in-tune with all that and try to make sure we're always on the same page."

Nearly nine years into their marriage, Bryan and his wife are raising two young sons - Bo, 7, and Tate, 5 - and recently took in Til, the teenage son of Bryan's late sister and brother-in-law.

Still, Bryan admits to getting butterflies around his wife -- including the first time he played her the song "To the Moon and Back," featured on his new album, Kill the Lights.

"This was my attempt at, through song, telling her how much she means to me," he nervously confessed. "I never kinda landed on a wedding song, and this thing may be that."

Bryan's revelation is refreshing given the recent string of splits to rock Nashville, including Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock; Jake Owen and Lacey Buchanan; and Bryan's pal Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

"Blake and I have talked a little bit," Bryan said. "A divorce out of the public eye is a tremendous thing to have to deal with, so when they're in the public eye, you just hope they're doing good and you hope they're happy at the end of the day."

For his part, Shelton doesn't appear to be taking things too hard.