NEW YORK (AP) -- Luke Bryan is saying sorry for his performance during Major League Baseball's All-Star game.

The country singer admits that he did check the lyrics he had written on his hand while he sang the national anthem on Tuesday night. He also checked his watch.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Bryan says he's sincerely sorry if he offended anyone. He says he just wanted to make sure that he didn't mess up and that his singing came from the heart.

He also said he checked his watch because he knew a stealth bomber was going to fly overhead as part of the festivities, and he started a little late.

Bryan sang the anthem before the National League blew out the American League 8-0 in Kansas City, Mo.

————

Online:

http://www.lukebryan.com