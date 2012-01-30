Luke Perry became a household name as Dylan McKay on the '90s TV show Beverly Hills, 90210 -- a far cry from the gun-slinging judge he now plays in the Hallmark Movie Channel's Goodnight for Justice: The Measure of a Man.

"I knew that I was going to do Westerns. I like 'em," the 45-year-old actor said during a Thursday visit to Us Weekly's New York City offices. "You're going to do better with stuff that you're drawn to."

Still, Perry insists he "ain't no urban cowboy. I ain't no cowboy."

"There's a big difference between me and a real, legitimate working hand, or a world-champion rodeo cowboy," Perry explained. "I play 'em, and I aspire to be like that, but those guys are tough."

Perry said he performs most of his own stunts in the Goodnight for Justice series. "It's the stupid little things where you always get hurt," he told Us. "Like a regular fight scene where I have to jerk my neck to the side a bunch of times. My neck is shot from doing that over the years."

For much more from Perry -- including what he imagines his Beverly Hills, 90210 alter-ego would be up to in 2012 -- watch the video above (now).

Goodnight for Justice: The Measure of a Man premiered Friday on the Hallmark Movie Channel. For future airings, check your local listings.

