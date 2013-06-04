No longer on Team Naomi? The Face contestant Luo Zilin was recently photographed kissing mentor Naomi Campbell's ex-boyfriend Vladimir Doronin, and her management firm now says she's been fired.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old Chinese model is reportedly dating the Russian billionaire, and the two were spotted getting cozy in Ibiza, Spain. The New York Post's Page Six reported earlier this month that Campbell, 43, and Doronin had broken up after five years of dating.

PHOTOS: Stars who were fired

"It's fair to say that Luo and Vlad met through Naomi," a source told Daily Mail, "it's really unprofessional of Luo and it's not great behavior on Vlad's behalf."

Model Zilin, also known as Zi Lin, was on Team Noami on Oxygen's reality competition show, The Face, earlier this year and was a runner-up.

PHOTOS: When exes attack

In a statement to the Daily Mail on Monday, June 3, MIX Model Management NYC's President Neal Hamil said in a statement, "Zi Lin's contract with MIX Model Management NYC was terminated last week due to ongoing unprofessional conduct and unacceptable work ethic."

PHOTOS: Stars who love billionaires

Contestant and fellow Team Noami member Jocelyn Chew didn't hold back when reacting to the news on Twitter. "I'm completely shocked/disgusted with my 'teammate' Zilin," she wrote on June 3. "Never judge a book by it's cover. True colors. Love you, Naomi Campbell."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Luo Zilin Fired, Dating Naomi Campbell's Ex Vladimir Doronin