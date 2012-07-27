Hollywood is mourning the loss of noted film and TV actress Lupe Ontiveros, who lost her battle with liver cancer Thursday. She was 69.

Known for her roles on TV's Desperate Housewives as Eva Longoria's character, Gabby Solis' mother and as Yolonda Saldivar in the film Selena -- was remembered fondly by her colleagues Friday.

"I'm deeply saddened at the news of my dear friend Lupe Ontiveros passing," Longoria, 37, who appeared on ABC's series opposite Ontiveros from 2004 until the end of its run in May 2012, said via Twitter. "She was more than a colleague to me, she was my family. My heart is with your family Lupe."

Costarring with Ontiveros in 1997's Selena, Jennifer Lopez called the late star -- who played Yolanda Saldivar, the woman convicted of killing the Tejano singer -- a "great actress."

"I am tremendously saddened by the news of Lupe's passing! I've enjoyed her work throughout the years," Lopez, 42, told Us Weekly in a statement. "She was a great actress and working with her in Selena was an unforgettable experience. She will truly be missed."

Ontiveros is survived by her husband and three adult children.

