In a rare occurrence, the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County steered clear of the drama when they all got together for Tamra Barney's June 15 wedding to Eddie Judge. Costar Lydia McLaughlin -- who joined the series in its current eighth season -- spoke about the CUT Fitness owners' nuptials when she stopped by Us Weekly's New York City offices on Monday, June 17.

"It was actually so sweet because we all were there," McLaughlin said of costars Gretchen Rossi, Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Dubrow and even Barney's erstwhile foe, Alexis Bellino. "It was a real bonding moment for us."

Barney, 45, recited her vows in an $8,900 hand-beaded Mark Zunino Haute Couture gown. "She looked like she could just be on top of a cake," McLaughlin said. "It was perfect." The 32-year-old Bravo reality star added, "Tamra had three wedding dresses, and they all were so different and unique."

McLaughlin also praised costar Dubrow, who brought down the house when she sang "Come Rain or Come Shine" for 100 well-wishers at Dana Point, Califiornia's St. Regis Monarch Beach. "She has an amazing voice. It's very kind of sultry and deeper than I expected," she told Us. "She's so good. Way better than I could ever do!"

For more details on Barney's big day -- and for more on what went down during her bachelorette party in Mexico -- watch the video above now. The Real Housewives of Orange County's 100th episode airs Monday, June 24, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lydia McLaughlin Shares New Details About Tamra Barney's Wedding