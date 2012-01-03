NEW YORK (AP) -- The cheering is almost over for the Broadway musical "Lysistrata Jones."

Producers said Tuesday that they're pulling the plug on the Douglas Carter Beane-written comedy, and its last performance will be Sunday.

When it closes, it will have played 34 previews and 30 performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The update of Aristophanes' 2,400-year-old comedy about Athenian women withholding sex until their men stop fighting never took off at the box office, even though it featured plenty of young and attractive stars wearing very little but basketball uniforms and cheerleader outfits. Songs were by Lewis Flinn.

Last week, while most other shows were enjoying record holiday hauls at the box office, "Lysistrata Jones" earned just $326,500 over nine performances, or 34 percent of its $954,855 potential.

———

Online:

http://www.lysistratajones.com