TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- The grandson of the founder of an Ohio hot dog diner made famous on TV's "M-A-S-H" has pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing from the family business.

An assistant prosecutor says Tony Packo's Inc. executive vice president Tony Packo III and another company official pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Toledo to three counts each of aggravated theft.

Authorities say the charges stem from an 18-month investigation into the alleged theft of about $170,000 from the restaurant chain.

Packo's attorney, Sheldon Wittenberg, declined to comment Tuesday.

Tony Packo's was referenced in episodes of the 1970s and `80s TV series "M-A-S-H." Cross-dressing character Cpl. Max Klinger craved the hot dogs.