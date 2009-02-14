LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Call her Mamma M.I.A. The Grammy- and Oscar-nominated rapper has announced on her MySpace blog that she has given birth to a son. The rapper wrote Saturday that her baby is "healthy, fine, beautiful" and the most amazing thing on this planet. She jokes that the two are working together on a tour. The father is her fiance, musician Benjamin Bronfman. A representative says the couple have declined to release the baby's name.

The "Paper Planes" singer had a scene-stealing performance at the Grammys on Sunday. She strutted on stage with her swollen belly during a performance with Kanye West, Jay-Z, T.I. and Lil Wayne. The rapper says she started going into labor hours later.