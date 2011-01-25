Sounds like he is back to being home alone.

After a picture of Macaulay Culkin, 30, and Spanish porn star Irene Lopez surfaced last week, he is telling his side of the story.

"As I do with many fans, I briefly met and took a photo with Irene Lopez at her request," Culkin told E! News on Monday. "I have had no contact with this woman in any capacity, social or otherwise, before or since that picture was taken. Any reports to the contrary are false."

Someone may want to tell Lopez, who played coy about their budding romance last week. "The last time I was with him, no one found out about it. I don't know what happened this time that the newspaper heard about it," she told E!.

Culkin's rep was quick to shoot down her claims: "The reports that Macaulay Culkin is dating Irene Lopez are completely false. We are disappointed that Ms. Lopez has told E!

Entertainment fictitious stories regarding Mr. Culkin."

After eight years of dating, "Home Alone" star Culkin and actress Mila Kunis, 27, confirmed their "amicable" split earlier this month.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celebs have embraced their geeky sides

Find out who celebrated national hugging day

Learn all about Culkin's movie career

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Last year's saddest star splits

PHOTOS: Hollywood's oddest couples

PHOTOS: Sexy rebound romances