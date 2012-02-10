Former child star Macaulay Culkin canceled his monthly DJ gig in New York at the last minute on Thursday night amid media speculation over his gaunt appearance.

The "Home Alone" actor's representative was forced to brush off speculation about his health this week after images emerged showing him looking frail.

The spokesperson insisted Culkin is in "perfectly good health," but the star decided to bail out of his DJ gig at Le Poisson Rouge hours later, instead dropping off his iPod for staff to play at the event.

An employee from the venue tells People.com, "He's here all the time. He comes pretty often. Something just came up and he couldn't make it. But he did drop off his iPod ... It's a shame he's not here, because he always plays really good music."

A representative for Culkin subsequently reiterated the earlier statement when approached for a comment about his no-show, telling E! News, "The massive media attention towards the status of Mr. Culkin's health is unnecessary but duly noted."