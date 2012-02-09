Macaulay Culkin stepped out in New York yesterday looking extremely thin and scruffy in exclusive photos obtained by "Entertainment Tonight" that are likely to spark rumors about the former child star's health.

Culkin also posed for a photo with a fan on the street and can be seen holding a can of Red Bull.

The 31-year-old star rose to fame playing the adorable eight-year-old child Kevin McCallister in the hugely successful "Home Alone" films. But his career as a child star later became overshadowed by a highly-publicized dispute with his parents, whom he sued amid allegations that they had mishandled his fortune.

Culkin is rumored to be starring in the British film "Service Man," which is described as an uplifting military action flick. The film is set for release in 2013.

