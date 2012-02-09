Not every camera adds 10 pounds, it turns out.

"Home Alone" fans everywhere were distraught when a scary-skinny, scruffy Macaulay Culkin appeared in New York on Feb. 9 in photos released by "Entertainment Tonight."

But a rep for the former child star, now 32, slams speculation that the star is struggling in any way. "Macaulay Culkin is in perfectly good health. For 'Entertainment Tonight' or any other media to speculate otherwise is thoughtless, irresponsible and destructive."

Culkin's next rumored project is the British military film "Service Man," which is set for release in 2013.

Explains a Culkin source of the shocking photos: "He is thin, so when he loses 1 pound it just looks like more."

Culkin and "Friend with Benefits" star Mila Kunis ended their low-key, eight-year relationship in late 2010.

A second insider cautions that Culkin has had "emotional issues" for years.

