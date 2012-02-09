Macaulay Culkin 'in Perfectly Good Health' Despite Scary Gaunt Pic, Says Rep
Not every camera adds 10 pounds, it turns out.
"Home Alone" fans everywhere were distraught when a scary-skinny, scruffy Macaulay Culkin appeared in New York on Feb. 9 in photos released by "Entertainment Tonight."
PHOTO: See Macaulay Culkin here
But a rep for the former child star, now 32, slams speculation that the star is struggling in any way. "Macaulay Culkin is in perfectly good health. For 'Entertainment Tonight' or any other media to speculate otherwise is thoughtless, irresponsible and destructive."
PHOTOS: Scary celeb slimdowns and other talked-about bodies
Culkin's next rumored project is the British military film "Service Man," which is set for release in 2013.
Explains a Culkin source of the shocking photos: "He is thin, so when he loses 1 pound it just looks like more."
PHOTOS: Macaulay and Mila before their breakup
Culkin and "Friend with Benefits" star Mila Kunis ended their low-key, eight-year relationship in late 2010.
A second insider cautions that Culkin has had "emotional issues" for years.
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Where Are They Now: Child Stars
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 9 hours ago These stars expanded their families in 2019